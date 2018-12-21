Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare will match up to $15,000 raised at all Salvation Army Red Kettles Saturday in La Crosse County.
Saturday’s tally, including Mayo-Franciscan’s contribution, will go toward funding The Salvation Army of La Crosse County’s psychiatric and mental health services.
For years, The Salvation Army has paid for a contracted psychiatrist to meet and work with emergency shelter residents during limited, hourlong appointment times. The appointments are intended to offer diagnosis to patients, possible prescription recommendations and referrals to long-term care facilities.
“This is a needed service for the population we serve,” corps Major Jeff Richardson said. “Mental and physical health services are big initiatives for The Salvation Army in La Crosse moving forward. We cannot expect those we serve to get better if we are not helping them through struggles in their bodies and minds.”
Mayo-Franciscan has helped fund the corps’ psychiatric and mental health services in the past, “but we wanted to do more,” said Dr. Paul Mueller, Mayo Clinic Health System’s regional vice president.
“Sponsoring a match day is a great opportunity to do that,” Mueller said. “In fact, if community contributions Saturday equal or exceed our contribution, together we will fund mental health services at the shelter for an entire year.”
Red Kettle bell-ringing ends on Christmas Eve, but the overall fundraising campaign extends through January.
