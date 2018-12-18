SPARTA — Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare has donated $10,000 to Family Promise of Monroe County, which plans to use the money for new showers for homeless families to use at the Sparrow's Nest at the Abbey.
Family Promise, which coordinates accommodations in Monroe County churches for homeless families to stay during evenings and overnight, also plans to use part of the donation for a 15-passenger van to transport the families from their host locations to the Sparrow’s Nest, said Krishna Battista, the organization’s president.
The Sparrow's Nest at the Abbey serves as a day center, providing space for case management services, including education and connection to resources, as well as shower facilities.
Community collaboration is a key focus of Family Promise of Monroe County, Battista said.
The organization helps families settle into sustainable housing within 61 days and maintain it at a 76 percent success rate, Battista said.
Family Promise, a nationwide organization that began 30 years ago in New Jersey, has more than 200 affiliates in 43 states helping families through a community-based response.
“While access to quality medical care is important for good health, Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare recognizes that social and economic factors often play an even greater role,” said Kim Hawthorne, administrator at Mayo-Franciscan’s Sparta campus.
“Adequate housing is important to everyone, especially children,” Hawthorne said.
