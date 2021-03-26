Mayo getting Johnson and Johnson doses, patients unable to choose which vaccine version they receive

Mayo Clinic Health System will now administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in addition to the version from Pfizer, but patients will not be able to choose their vaccine incarnation due to indeterminant supply.

While both Pfizer and Moderna produce two dose vaccines, J&J is a one-shot formula. As health care facilities do not know in advance how many doses they will get of each, or in total overall, patients are not able to select which they recieve.

Mayo has received Moderna in the past, but next week will have Pfizer and J&J, with around 1,700 doses of the former and 1,000 doses of the latter available.

"We're really at the mercy of the state and federal government for which vaccine we're going to get, so we're not able to divvy out a certain brand to people because we don't know how much we're going to get," says Dr. Erin Morcombe of Mayo.

All versions, Mayo reminds community members, are proven safe and effective in helping prevent severe illness, hospitalizations and death from the coronavirus.

While J&J has an efficacy rate of around 72% vs. the 94-95% of Pfizer and Moderna, Morcombe says the rate is still impressive.