Mayo gives $75K toward Holmen Boys & Girls Club

The Holmen Area Club & Community Center is $75,000 closer to becoming a reality.

Mayo Clinic Health System on Tuesday announced that it is contributing that sum toward the creation of a Holmen Area Boys & Girls Club inside the community center, which is moving into the former Festival Foods at 600 N. Holmen Drive.

Organizers now have nearly $7.5 million in hand, and must raise another $1 million to cover construction and programming costs. The center is expected to open by Sept. 1.

“Our goal in making this contribution is to support both the mission of the Boys & Girls Club and the needs of the Holmen community,” said Paul Mueller, Mayo’s regional vice president. “Providing these funds aligns with our commitment to maintaining the region as a great place to live, work, raise families and be healthy.”

Leaders from Mayo emphasized the hospital’s longstanding relationship with local Boys & Girls Clubs.

Mayo lends two full-time behavioral health specialists to the children and families at the Mathy and Erickson clubs in La Crosse.

The two organizations are also co-presenters of the annual Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival, the proceeds of which support breast cancer survivors and local youth programming.

