Mayo, Gundersen adjusting visitor policies
Mayo, Gundersen adjusting visitor policies

Mayo Clinic Health System Holmen Clinic

Mayo Clinic Health System has transformed its family medicine outpatient clinic in Holmen into a respiratory clinic.

 Jourdan Vian, La Crosse Tribune

As COVID-19 cases continue to remain low, Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System are easing visitor restrictions.

Starting Thursday, Mayo Clinic Health System will begin allowing two designated visitors per patient, with some exceptions, in its Southwestern Wisconsin clinic and hospital locations.

Patients at Mayo locations in La Crosse, Sparta, Arcadia, Caledonia, Holmen, Onalaska, Prairie du Chien and Tomah will be permitted two visitors 16 or older between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Youth visitors are not permitted, nor are visitors to the chemotherapy treatment room or for patients who are positive or potentially positive for COVID-19. Under rare circumstances a COVID patient may be granted a visitor pending approval by the medical care team and hospital leaders.

Two support persons may remain throughout the hospital stay for obstetrical patients. Compassionate visitation exceptions, including births and end of life care, will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. 

At Gundersen, adult and youth patients may have two visitors age 16 or older during a 24-hour period. Patients under 18 with COVID-19 may be permitted one visitor. COVID positive adults may have one visitor only if they are receiving end of life care. Patients not positive for COVID receiving end of life care may have up to three visitors at once, or six total during a 24-hour period.

Visitors are not allowed to congregate in common areas such as hallways, waiting rooms or outdoor patios. 

All visitors at both Mayo and Gundersen must wear a face mask on the premises and will be screened for symptoms of acute respiratory illness or communicable infection before being allowed to enter. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

