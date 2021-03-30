Mayo, Gundersen adjusting visitor policies

As COVID-19 cases continue to remain low, Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System are easing visitor restrictions.

Starting Thursday, Mayo Clinic Health System will begin allowing two designated visitors per patient, with some exceptions, in its Southwestern Wisconsin clinic and hospital locations.

Patients at Mayo locations in La Crosse, Sparta, Arcadia, Caledonia, Holmen, Onalaska, Prairie du Chien and Tomah will be permitted two visitors 16 or older between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Youth visitors are not permitted, nor are visitors to the chemotherapy treatment room or for patients who are positive or potentially positive for COVID-19. Under rare circumstances a COVID patient may be granted a visitor pending approval by the medical care team and hospital leaders.

Two support persons may remain throughout the hospital stay for obstetrical patients. Compassionate visitation exceptions, including births and end of life care, will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

