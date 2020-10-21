Mayo, Gundersen administering record number of flu shots amid coronavirus pandemic

Amid concerns of a “twindemic” and the onset of cooler weather, local hospitals are administering record numbers of flu vaccinations already this season.
At Mayo Clinic Health System, over 5,000 of the innoculations have been given over the past two weeks, with Mayo senior communications specialist Rick Thiesse noting staff has reported “it’s the busiest it’s ever been” for both walk-in and scheduled influenza vaccine appointments.
Gundersen Health System, which opened its Flu Shot Clinics in La Crosse and Onalaska, Oct. 12, inoculated over 1,500 people in its first two days, and over 4,000 flu shots were given between the two locations in the first week.
“This year, there is more of a focus from patients wanting to do their part to help their community and neighbors stay healthy,” said Gundersen’s clinical manager Shelly Niedfeldt, who oversees Gundersen’s Flu Shot Clinics in La Crosse and Onalaska.
Support Local Journalism
“Due to the high prevalence of COVID-19, patients state it is more important to get the flu shot earlier than they have in the past. The flu shot is something within their control to help reduce the risk of illness, and they would like to take that opportunity.”
Flu season in the U.S. generally occurs between October and May, and with COVID-19 arriving nationally in January 2020 and locally last March, it is indeterminate whether the coronavirus will ramp up in tandem with falling temperatures. It is possible to contract flu and the coronavirus simultaneously or in succession, and while both viruses can lead to pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome, the coronavirus spreads quicker, is more contagious, is more likely to cause severe illness and lung damage and has a higher mortality rate.
Concerningly, flu and coronavirus symptoms are largely indistinguishable, with cough, fever, headache, muscle ache, nausea, vomiting, runny nose, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, sore throat and fatigue associated with both. Each is spread via droplets released when an infected person talks, coughs or sneezes, and those in close contact can catch the virus through inhaling the droplets, having them land on their face or touching a contaminated surface and then their face. Those who contract either disease may experience mild, moderate or severe symptoms, or remain asymptomatic despite infection.
While there is currently no approved vaccine for the coronavirus, flu shots are recommended for all individuals six months and older, and the earlier in the season the better. The flu shot provides no protection from the coronavirus, but the inoculation, depending on the year, is between 40% to 60% effective at blocking flu infection, according to the CDC.
Niedfeldt stresses the importance of keeping up with all vaccinations, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic, and notes while the flu vaccine is “not 100% effective, we do know that those who are vaccinated and who later get an influenza virus are less likely to have severe illness, to be hospitalized or to have serious complications.”
The Mayo walk-in flu vaccine clinic is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays through Oct. 30 at the Professional Arts Building fitness center, 615 10th St. S. Patients can also schedule a vaccine appointment at the La Crosse hospital by calling 608-392-9633.
The Gundersen Flu Shot Clinic is open without appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 25 at the Imaging Services center on level one of the La Crosse main clinic, or level four of the Onalaska clinic. Flu vaccines can also be scheduled by contacting your provider. For more information, visit gundersenhealth.org/flun or call 608-775-0364.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.