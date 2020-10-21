Mayo, Gundersen administering record number of flu shots amid coronavirus pandemic

Amid concerns of a “twindemic” and the onset of cooler weather, local hospitals are administering record numbers of flu vaccinations already this season.

At Mayo Clinic Health System, over 5,000 of the innoculations have been given over the past two weeks, with Mayo senior communications specialist Rick Thiesse noting staff has reported “it’s the busiest it’s ever been” for both walk-in and scheduled influenza vaccine appointments.

Gundersen Health System, which opened its Flu Shot Clinics in La Crosse and Onalaska, Oct. 12, inoculated over 1,500 people in its first two days, and over 4,000 flu shots were given between the two locations in the first week.

“This year, there is more of a focus from patients wanting to do their part to help their community and neighbors stay healthy,” said Gundersen’s clinical manager Shelly Niedfeldt, who oversees Gundersen’s Flu Shot Clinics in La Crosse and Onalaska.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Due to the high prevalence of COVID-19, patients state it is more important to get the flu shot earlier than they have in the past. The flu shot is something within their control to help reduce the risk of illness, and they would like to take that opportunity.”