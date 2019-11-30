Mayo, Gundersen applaud signing of telehealth improvement bill

“The goal of telehealth is not to replace traditional appointments, but rather to allow all providers flexibility and greater capacity to meet the needs of their patients,” Mueller said. “We appreciate the broad support by the Legislature and governor in passing this legislation, and look forward to continually advancing this innovative approach to care delivery.”

Dr. Scott Rathgaber, CEO of Gundersen Health System, expressed his appreciation for the bipartisan endorsement of SB 380, noting, “It’s a great example of legislators working together for the benefit of the community. I congratulate them for working together.”

Gundersen, Rathgaber says, has “a pretty large rural footprint,” and in 2018 its Wisconsin hospitals served around 2,500 patients via telehealth, not including consults to emergency rooms, newborn nurseries and inpatient services to critical access hospitals.

The bill will allow for expansion of speciality services, including behavioral health, as well as meeting the other provisions recommended by the Wisconsin Hospital Association: Cover telehealth the same as in-person care when the quality of the care provided is functionally equivalent; cover in-home or community telehealth services; and catch up to Medicare in the number of telehealth-related services that are covered.

“The bill Governor Evers is signing into law today brings more parity between in-person and telehealth-provided care and removes outdated barriers to delivering and receiving care through telehealth,” said Wisconsin Hospital Association president and CEO Eric Borgerding. “This legislation, coupled with new investments in broadband infrastructure supported by the Legislature and the governor, will help Wisconsin more fully realize the promise of telehealth and other new technologies.”

