 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayo, Gundersen on US News and World Report Best Hospitals list
0 Comments

Mayo, Gundersen on US News and World Report Best Hospitals list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System in La Crosse were recognized on U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals" Procedures and Conditions ratings.

The rankings and ratings were published on the U.S. News & World Report website on Tuesday, July 27. Mayo Clinic Rochester has again been ranked as the No. 1 hospital nationwide for the sixth consecutive year.

Stethoscope

"This recognition is the result of the tireless efforts of our outstanding staff as we relentlessly pursue outstanding service, safety and quality as a reflection of our primary value ‘the needs of the patient come first’," says Paul Mueller, M.D., regional vice president, Southwest Wisconsin Region, Mayo Clinic Health System. “Our integration with Mayo Clinic, the No. 1 ranked hospital in the nation, gives our patients valuable peace of mind.”

Gundersen's La Crosse location was listed as high performing in seven procedures and conditions, and Mayo's La Crosse site in four. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Colombian officials free nearly 2,000 rescued animals

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News