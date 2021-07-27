Mayo, Gundersen on US News and World Report Best Hospitals list

Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System in La Crosse were recognized on U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals" Procedures and Conditions ratings.

The rankings and ratings were published on the U.S. News & World Report website on Tuesday, July 27. Mayo Clinic Rochester has again been ranked as the No. 1 hospital nationwide for the sixth consecutive year.

"This recognition is the result of the tireless efforts of our outstanding staff as we relentlessly pursue outstanding service, safety and quality as a reflection of our primary value ‘the needs of the patient come first’," says Paul Mueller, M.D., regional vice president, Southwest Wisconsin Region, Mayo Clinic Health System. “Our integration with Mayo Clinic, the No. 1 ranked hospital in the nation, gives our patients valuable peace of mind.”

Gundersen's La Crosse location was listed as high performing in seven procedures and conditions, and Mayo's La Crosse site in four.

