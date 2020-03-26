Mayo, Gundersen prepare for COVID-19 hospital surge in La Crosse

With many clinic visits and surgeries being cancelled and delayed to ensure capacity, physicians and nurses from outpatient and surgical departments at Mayo are being shifted to other roles based on their areas of experience and expertise. Some staff members are already being stationed at hospital entrances to serve as screeners for patients and to take the temperature of fellow workers prior to admittance.

"We have a labor pool within our structure, and our intent there is to have employees ready and willing," says Jason Fratzke, chief nursing officer for Mayo Clinic Health System. "We're proactively touching base and looking at how their role may be needed. ... When the need arises, we have their contact information."

"No one who is uncomfortable with a certain type of case will be left alone," added Dr. Jeffrey Jensen of Mayo Clinic Rochester. "We will make sure patients get the right care from the right expert."

Staff at both Mayo and Gundersen have been well prepped on COVID-19 precautions and procedures, including in the instance of community spread, which is now present in La Crosse County.