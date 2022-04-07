Mayo, Gundersen rated above average per Newsweek's Best Hospitals analysis

Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System in La Crosse were both ranked as above average per Newsweek's annual Best Hospitals in the United
Mayo received a score of 64.1%, placing 243rd, and Gundersen a score of 63.2%, placing at 270. Mayo Clinic Rochester was rated number one in the U.S.
Ratings factor in patient satisfaction survey results, recommendations from health care professionals, and key performance indicators such as patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of care.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
