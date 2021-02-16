Mayo, Gundersen receive reduced vaccine shipments, inoculating as many as supply allows

Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System for the second consecutive week have received far less than the requested doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but both are actively advocating for greater supply as they work around additional obstacles of staffing, weather, and brand changes.
Last week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services switched the majority of shipments to Mayo to the Moderna incarnation of the vaccine, having sent Pfizer doses for the first several weeks of the local rollout, and Gundersen has also in recent weeks begun receiving Moderna for first doses.
With patients recommended to receive the same brand for both doses -- spaced three to four weeks apart, respectively, for Pfizer and Moderna -- the hospitals must now track and provide separate lines for both. The state continues to send Pfizer doses for those who need to complete the course.
At Mayo, nurse administrator Ben Anderson says the hospital is requesting between 4,000 and 6,000 doses on a weekly basis, but received only 1,000 this week and 500 last week. This has deeply cut into its goal of giving 500 first-dose innoculations per day, the actual number down to between 100 and 200. Weekly supply is generally divided between first and second doses.
In total, as of Monday 13,000 doses had been given at Mayo's Southwest Wisconsin locations, the majority at the La Crosse facility, with 3,342 completing the vaccine set. Feb. 11 marked the daily high thus far, with 795 doses total -- both first and second --given at the La Crosse and Sparta hospitals.
"The rollout has actually gone fantastically well," Anderson said, given, "We seem to have a new obstacle each day." Last Wednesday patients experienced long waits at the La Crosse vaccine site, with some in line outdoors, but Anderson said the situation was remedied by the following day.
Due to the low supply, Gundersen on Monday announced it was cancelling 780 first dose appointments scheduled between Feb. 18-23 at its La Crosse and Onalaska locations, with patients to be notified and priority rescheduled as stock allows. Appointments for second doses, supply of which is guaranteed by the DHS, will not be affected. In total, Gundersen anticipates administering under 3,000 doses this week, including fewer than 1,000 initial doses.
As of Monday, Gundersen's regional locations had administered over 25,000 vaccine doses, including around 17,700 first doses, and 7,500 patients had received both doses. Of Gundersen patients in the phase 1B section of 65 and older who have been contacted to schedule vaccination, 35% have completed the vaccine set. That group alone includes over 68,000 individuals systemwide.
Due to a smaller shipment from the DHS, last week Gundersen gave 2,250 first doses and 1,700 second doses, over 1,000 fewer than the 5,000 goal.
In a release, Gundersen stated it "understands the frustration and confusion felt by our patients eager to receive the COVID-19 vaccine," but Gundersen infectious disease expert Dr. Raj Naik says it was expected that supply would be "far behind" what was needed to cover all eligible patients, especially as phase groups began to overlap. Some 1A patients are still being vaccinated, and 1B next month is opening up its second section, which includes teachers, those living in congregate settings, correctional facility staff, public transit workers, grocery store employees and more.
"Once again, we ask for patience," Naik says, noting that with other incarnations of the vaccine expected to be approved this spring supply will "improve significantly." In addition, Pfizer last week announced it was working to cut manufacturing time for its vaccine by nearly half, from 110 to 60 days,which will also help expedite the rollout.
Naik reminds all community members, including those who have received one or both doses of the vaccine, to continue masking, distancing, and hand hygiene practices.
Gundersen encourages patients to utilize other facilities for vaccination if they are able, noting Walgreens is providing COVID-19 vaccine to those eligible. In addition, Health Departments in La Crosse, Trempealeau, Monroe, Fillmore and Houston Counties are offering vaccine registration and notifications once those registered are eligible for the vaccine.
For more information, visit www.gundersenhealth.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/ or https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/covid-19-vaccine.
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.