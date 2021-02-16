Mayo, Gundersen receive reduced vaccine shipments, inoculating as many as supply allows

"The rollout has actually gone fantastically well," Anderson said, given, "We seem to have a new obstacle each day." Last Wednesday patients experienced long waits at the La Crosse vaccine site, with some in line outdoors, but Anderson said the situation was remedied by the following day.

Due to the low supply, Gundersen on Monday announced it was cancelling 780 first dose appointments scheduled between Feb. 18-23 at its La Crosse and Onalaska locations, with patients to be notified and priority rescheduled as stock allows. Appointments for second doses, supply of which is guaranteed by the DHS, will not be affected. In total, Gundersen anticipates administering under 3,000 doses this week, including fewer than 1,000 initial doses.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Monday, Gundersen's regional locations had administered over 25,000 vaccine doses, including around 17,700 first doses, and 7,500 patients had received both doses. Of Gundersen patients in the phase 1B section of 65 and older who have been contacted to schedule vaccination, 35% have completed the vaccine set. That group alone includes over 68,000 individuals systemwide.

Due to a smaller shipment from the DHS, last week Gundersen gave 2,250 first doses and 1,700 second doses, over 1,000 fewer than the 5,000 goal.