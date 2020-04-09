Mayo, Gundersen seeking donations of cloth masks, personal protective equipment

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mayo Clinic Health System has joined Gundersen Health System in requesting fabric masks and personal protective equipment for staff use during COVID-19.

Fabric face coverings, now recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be worn by all people, are being collected for use by hospital staff not working in patient-care settings. Medical-grade equipment will be used by all employees in contact with patients.

Mayo requests handcrafted masks use the directions at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html, while Gundersen asks donors to follow the guidelines at https://www.gundersenhealth.org/app/files/public/12564/Face-Mask-Specifications.pdf.

Mask donations for Mayo can be dropped off between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays in marked bins outside the southwest corner of the Family Health Clinic in La Crosse or by the west entrance of the Sparta hospital. Donors are asked to include a note with their name, contact information and number of fabric masks they left.