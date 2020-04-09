You are the owner of this article.
Mayo, Gundersen seeking donations of cloth masks, personal protective equipment
Mayo Clinic Health System has joined Gundersen Health System in requesting fabric masks and personal protective equipment for staff use during COVID-19.

Fabric face coverings, now recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be worn by all people, are being collected for use by hospital staff not working in patient-care settings. Medical-grade equipment will be used by all employees in contact with patients.

Mayo requests handcrafted masks use the directions at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html, while Gundersen asks donors to follow the guidelines at https://www.gundersenhealth.org/app/files/public/12564/Face-Mask-Specifications.pdf.

Mask donations for Mayo can be dropped off between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays in marked bins outside the southwest corner of the Family Health Clinic in La Crosse or by the west entrance of the Sparta hospital. Donors are asked to include a note with their name, contact information and number of fabric masks they left. 

Mayo is also seeking unopened containers of hand sanitizer, nitrile gloves, N95 masks, face shields and surgical masks and gowns. Open boxes or handmade versions of any of these items will not be accepted. Gundersen is accepting the same items as well to sanitizing wipes, digital thermometers and protective eyewear.

Mayo also is looking for individually packaged food items for staff. Communal meals will not be accepted.

"We have been humbled by the concern for the safety of our staff and our patients," said Teri Wildt, director of community engagement for Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. "And we've been overwhelmed by the generosity shown to us. Donations have provided needed supplies as well as encouragement during these challenging times."

Mayo Clinic Health System asks personal protective equipment donors to complete the form at https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/d39be4da0edc446baf59ffd092a50909, and those looking to provide food to fill out the form at https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/b69c2c1d7858495d852642790b599977.

To donate items to Gundersen, call 608-775-6600 or email gmf@gundersenhealth.org.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

