Mayo has no hospitalized COVID patients for first time in nearly a year

For the first time in nearly a year, Mayo Clinic Health System has reported no patients are being hospitalized for COVID-19 at its La Crosse facility.
The first cases of the coronavirus pandemic were reported in La Crosse County on March 18, 2020, and Mayo admitted its first COVID inpatient just days later on March 23.
In total, the hospital has had around 400 COVID-19 inpatients, with nearly 40 simultaneously at its peak. The most recent patient was discharged Monday morning, with no new admittance for the coronavirus as of Tuesday early afternoon.
"It's been a challenging year...all the precautions we have to take, with our protective equipment and masking and gowning, and visitor limitations for patients and all those things -- it does simplify things to give our staff a break...and a little bit of a glimpse more than anything of what the future might hold in the not too distant future," Jason Fratzke, chief nursing officer and Mayo incident command team member said of the empty COVID unit.
Realistically, Fratzke expects the zero status to be short lived, but says the drop shows that following best practices has a profound effect. He cites Mayo's outpatient COVID-19 treatment program, which intervenes with monoclonal antibody treatments to help prevent hospitalization, community adherence to masking and distancing and the continued vaccine rollout as contributing factors.
As of March 15, Mayo Clinic Health System had given over 25,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at its regional locations, and the majority of patients 65 and older have received at least one dose.
"We have a lot of seniors that are protected," Fratzke said, noting that while individuals of all ages have required inpatient care for the coronavirus, the majority are over 60.
While the pandemic is slowing down -- La Crosse County currently has a case rate of 9.6 per 100,000, the lowest level in almost six months -- Fratzke cautions that we "cannot let our guard down -- we need (precautions) to continue to stay in this place, and of course we need to continue to keep vaccinating."
Fratzke would like to see 75 to 80% of the population vaccinated to allow a return to normal, a goal he admits is perhaps "a bit of a stretch."
Going back to a pre-COVID way of living is something healthcare workers look forward to perhaps even more than the general population, having been stretched thin for nearly a year working on testing, patient care, and vaccination, for many on top of their regular work duties.
"They come to work every day all throughout this pandemic to face it head on," Fratzke says, noting staff have put their own lives at risk by working with infectious patients. "I'm very very proud of every staff from our nurses to physicians to our housekeepers to dietary people. They all have to be doing the right things for it to work and they've done a phenomenal job."
Mayo patients will be notified via their patient portal, mail, email, or phone when they are eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment. Mayo vaccine sites include La Crosse, Sparta, Prairie du Chien and Arcadia.
"We continue to work ahead following DHS guidelines in offering up vaccines to patients and appreciate our health partners in continuing to vaccinate," a Mayo Clinic Health System representative said. "Our schedules continue to remain open as long as vaccine remains available."
For more information, visit https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/covid-19-vaccine.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.