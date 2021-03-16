Mayo has no hospitalized COVID patients for first time in nearly a year

As of March 15, Mayo Clinic Health System had given over 25,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at its regional locations, and the majority of patients 65 and older have received at least one dose.

"We have a lot of seniors that are protected," Fratzke said, noting that while individuals of all ages have required inpatient care for the coronavirus, the majority are over 60.

While the pandemic is slowing down -- La Crosse County currently has a case rate of 9.6 per 100,000, the lowest level in almost six months -- Fratzke cautions that we "cannot let our guard down -- we need (precautions) to continue to stay in this place, and of course we need to continue to keep vaccinating."

Fratzke would like to see 75 to 80% of the population vaccinated to allow a return to normal, a goal he admits is perhaps "a bit of a stretch."

Going back to a pre-COVID way of living is something healthcare workers look forward to perhaps even more than the general population, having been stretched thin for nearly a year working on testing, patient care, and vaccination, for many on top of their regular work duties.