Mayo hospice program offers patients compassionate care, gives families a sense of comfort

Mary Ann Bartel is one of the less than 0.02% of Americans to reach their 100th birthday, and while many factors likely played a part in her longevity, her daughter believes one component is the dedicated care of her hospice team.

Bartel entered hospice through Mayo Clinic Health System in July 2020, a program insurance or government medical assistance will cover for those with a life expectancy of approximately six months or less. Two years later, Bartel has surpassed the odds, and while she has transitioned to a nursing home in Galesville, her hospice providers, including nurse Jody Doebbert, are still by her side, helping make every day comfortable.

There is a common misconception that hospice is only available those in the last days or weeks of their life, says Dr. Hilary Bingol, hospice and palliative medicine physician at Mayo, but "that is definitely not the case." Patients with a terminal diagnosis can continue receiving care even if they live beyond another half year, and patients are encouraged to opt for the service -- which adults contribute to through social security -- sooner than later.

The National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization reports that in 2019, 10% of Medicare beneficiaries received hospice care for two days; 25% for five days or less; and 50% for 18 days or less.

"These very short stays in hospice are considered too short a period for patients to fully benefit from the unique person-centered, interdisciplinary care provided by hospice," the organization says.

"It's helpful for patients and families if we have them on hospice longer, so we can really have a huge impact on their quality of life, we can decrease their symptoms related to their diseases, and that helps them feel better, stay in their homes longer and be with their families longer," Bingol says. "It also gives the family and the patient time to plan for their end-of-life as well as to come to some acceptance and be able to stop having to focus on the crisis that often goes with chronic illness and instead just focus on each other."

For Bartel's daughter, Anne Paremski, a former nurse, hospice has allowed her to "be more of a daughter than the nurse."

Hospice workers through Mayo work with patients as many days as needed -- some require daily visits, others every other week -- with staff on call 24-7. Medications can be adjusted the same day if necessary, and the fast response to medical needs can prevent ER visits.

The patient's primary care provider collaborates with the hospice team to ensure all medical needs are met, and if the individual needs to transition to a nursing home, hospice can help make the process "seamless," directing their care plan at the facility.

"They are so wonderful -- if you have any questions or concerns you can call them, they are able to come in at a moment's notice and either reassure you things are fine, or we need to make some changes," Paremski says. "They are very responsive and efficient, which is really helpful for my mom."

Hospice patients do not need to be bedridden -- Bingol recalls a patient who worked up until his last days -- and can be living at home or in a facility. If they are traveling, hospice will coordinate with other care teams at their destination to ensure they have the necessary support during their time away.

Doebbert says partnering with hospice earlier than later also helps with establishing a trusting relationship with the patient, who starts to look forward to the visit.

"Mary Ann -- she's like family almost," says Doebbert. "You get to know people on a whole different level and in that way it's more personal -- her daughter, her son, even having met some of the grandkids -- it's that very, very intimate bond that you can create with folks after being on for so long."

For Paremski and the rest of Bartel's family, the connection has been a blessing.

"We never expected it to be this long -- not many people live to be 101 -- but it's been amazing," Paremski says. "The staff are so wonderful and they treat my mom like a mom, almost. They are so good to her."

Doebbert feels its an honor to help patients, most of whom recognize their time is short, feel as good as possible. Many patients have something they hope to accomplish before they pass, and Doebbert strives to help them to fulfill it.

"Seeing how happy that stuff makes them in turn makes me happy," Doebbert says. "Of course death is sad, but also it should be a celebration. We all die as mortal beings. Some people joke about it, even say 'I'm dying this day.' And by God sometimes it happens -- kind of crazy, but it happens."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

