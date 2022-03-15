 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mayo hosting 'COVID-19: What's New and Next' virtual forum

Mayo Clinic Health System will host another virtual forum on the coronavirus next week, with community members invited to watch and submit questions.

"COVID-19: What's New and What's Next?" will be held online at noon Wednesday, March 23. The forum will cover whether the drop in COVID cases is likely to continue, if we are moving toward an endemic, the latest medication and treatments, and a psychological perspective of the pandemic. 

Speakers will include Dr. Gregory Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Center and a leading voice on the scientific evidence supporting the benefit of COVID-19 vaccines; Caroline M. Poland, MA, licensed mental health counselor and certified clinical trauma specialist; and Dr. Raj Palraj, a Mayo Clinic Health System infectious diseases specialist.

To register, visit https://mc-meet.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_I_V3EIb7QQS_X5_0LSaHHA

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

