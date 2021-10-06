Mayo hosting "Fall Into Wellness Challenge"

Mayo Clinic Health System is hosting a "Fall Into Wellness Challenge" through Oct. 31, open to individuals 16 and older.
The program is designed to help community members get a "jump start" on healthy habits, including eating well, getting adequate sleep, exercising, lowering stress, drinking water, practicing preventative healthcare and discovering passions.
Registration is open at https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/fall-into-wellness. Upon registration individuals will be able to download and print a calendar listing daily activities to track participation. Points will be earned on a daily and weekly basis.
