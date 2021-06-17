Mayo hosting online presentation on link between chronic leg pain and circulation problems

Mayo Clinic Health System is hosting a "Peripheral Artery and Vascular Disease: A link between chronic leg pain and circulation problems" virtual presentation.

Dr. Emilio Exaire, cardiologist at Mayo in La Crosse, will share signs, symptoms, causes and risk factors of peripheral artery and vascular disease, for which chronic leg pain is a primary symptom. Alos being discussed will be options for care and nonsurgical procedures that can reduce or resolve pain. The presentation will run from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.

Pain or numbness in the feet, calves, thighs or buttocks may indicate peripheral artery disease, a circulatory problem that narrows arteries and reduces blood flow to the limbs. Individuals with diabetes, those who smoke or previously smoked, adults over 60 or persons with high cholesterol are at greater risk for the condition.

Treatment for peripheral artery disease involves managing symptoms and stopping the progression of atherosclerosis throughout the body to reduce risk of heart attack and stroke. Lifestyle changes, drugs or medical procedures may be included in a treatment plan.