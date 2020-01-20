Mayo hosting osteoarthritis program

Mayo Clinic Health System will host a Successful Aging Program on "Osteoarthritis of the Hip and Knee" from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the Marycrest Auditorium on the second floor of the hospital building, 700 West Ave.
Dr. Kariline Bringe, a Mayo Clinic Health System orthopedic surgeon, will present the definition of osteoarthritis, epidemiology, risk factors, effects on daily life and treatment and management options ranging from therapy to medicine to surgery. Complimentary refreshments will be provided before the presentation from 2 to 2:30 p.m.
The program is free and registration is not required.