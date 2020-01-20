Mayo hosting osteoarthritis program

Mayo Clinic Health System will host a Successful Aging Program on "Osteoarthritis of the Hip and Knee" from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the Marycrest Auditorium on the second floor of the hospital building, 700 West Ave.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Kariline Bringe, a Mayo Clinic Health System orthopedic surgeon, will present the definition of osteoarthritis, epidemiology, risk factors, effects on daily life and treatment and management options ranging from therapy to medicine to surgery. Complimentary refreshments will be provided before the presentation from 2 to 2:30 p.m.

The program is free and registration is not required.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.