You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mayo hosting osteoarthritis program
0 comments

Mayo hosting osteoarthritis program

{{featured_button_text}}

Mayo Clinic Health System will host a Successful Aging Program on "Osteoarthritis of the Hip and Knee" from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the Marycrest Auditorium on the second floor of the hospital building, 700 West Ave. 

Dr. Kariline Bringe, a Mayo Clinic Health System orthopedic surgeon, will present the definition of osteoarthritis, epidemiology, risk factors, effects on daily life and treatment and management options ranging from therapy to medicine to surgery. Complimentary refreshments will be provided before the presentation from 2 to 2:30 p.m.

The program is free and registration is not required. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News