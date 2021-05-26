Mayo hosting "Slim your screen time challenge"

Technology has been instrumental for safely maintaining connections during the coronavirus pandemic and allowing individuals to work and participate in schooling from home.

However, too much screen time can negatively affect your health, and Mayo Clinic Health System is encouraging community members to put down their devices for a bit.

The "Slim your screen time challenge" will kick off June 1 and run through July 31 and consists of a checklist of activities to complete. Participants are asked to do at least 30 of the over 100 suggested activities.

"As summer approaches, why not choose to make the most of it by living life fully — present and in the moment — when you don't need to be online?" Mayo says.

Registration is open through May 31 at https://links.e.response.mayoclinic.org/MCHSscreentimechallenge?_ga=2.33622120.896827505.1621360079-931726423.1621360079.

Participants will receive three emails, including a welcome message with a printable or digital checklist, bonus activities and motivational content; a midpoint email with more activities and motivation; and a final email with a survey about the program.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

