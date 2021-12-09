Mayo hosting virtual forum on COVID variants, youth vaccination

Mayo Clinic Health System invites the community to attend a virtual forum, "Kids, Vaccines and Variants: COVID-19 Here and Now," next week.

The Zoom event will run from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 and feature Dr. Robert Jacobson, a pediatrician and vaccine researcher with the Mayo Clinic Children's Center. Jacobson will discuss COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness among all age groups, with particular focus on children 5–11 who were recently approved for COVID-19 vaccinations by the FDA.

Jacobson will be joined by Dr. Raj Palraj, Mayo Clinic Health System infectious diseases expert, who will speak on the latest therapies and offer a perspective on the omicron and delta variants. Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin,will share the latest trends on COVID-19 activity in the region and offer guidance to help protect individuals and families from the spread of the virus through the remainder of the holiday season.

A significant portion of the program will be dedicated to responding to audience questions.

"We know there’s some angst and anxiety from parents and others about vaccinating their children. This an opportunity for parents, caregivers, and our communities to hear from world renown experts at Mayo Clinic who research this subject on a daily basis," says Mueller.

Participants will need to register in advance for this free Zoom forum at https://mc-meet.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2kVATPy8TEiULVjFar_vUw. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing a Zoom link.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

