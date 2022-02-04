 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mayo hosting virtual 'Kickstart Kindness' program

  • 0

Mayo Clinic Health System is hosting a "Kickstart Kindness" virtual program to encourage positive actions and the health benefits that come with them.

The program, running the duration of February, is open to all ages and includes a list of ideas and activities promoting kindness within schools, neighborhoods, workplaces, households, families, to oneself and to the environment.

"Kindness has been shown to increase self-esteem, empathy and compassion, and improve mood," says Steven Siegle, psychotherapist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomoninee. "It can decrease blood pressure, and cortisol, a stress hormone, which directly impacts stress levels. People who give of themselves in a balanced way also tend to be healthier and live longer."

Activities can be done solo or with a partner or group. Participants can select their acts of kindness and download a checklist, or receive a list of randomly chosen ideas to complete. 

To register, visit https://links.e.response.mayoclinic.org/KickstartKindnessRegistration

People are also reading…

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A giant meteor explosion may have led to the demise of one of America's indigenous cultures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News