Mayo hosting virtual 'Kickstart Kindness' program

Mayo Clinic Health System is hosting a "Kickstart Kindness" virtual program to encourage positive actions and the health benefits that come with them.

The program, running the duration of February, is open to all ages and includes a list of ideas and activities promoting kindness within schools, neighborhoods, workplaces, households, families, to oneself and to the environment.

"Kindness has been shown to increase self-esteem, empathy and compassion, and improve mood," says Steven Siegle, psychotherapist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomoninee. "It can decrease blood pressure, and cortisol, a stress hormone, which directly impacts stress levels. People who give of themselves in a balanced way also tend to be healthier and live longer."

Activities can be done solo or with a partner or group. Participants can select their acts of kindness and download a checklist, or receive a list of randomly chosen ideas to complete.

To register, visit https://links.e.response.mayoclinic.org/KickstartKindnessRegistration

