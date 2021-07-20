Mayo hosting virtual presentation on digestive health

Mayo Clinic Health System will host a "Trust Your Gut: What You Need to Know About Digestive Health" virtual presentation next week, addressing symptoms and treatment options.
Mayo gastroenterologists Dr. Sebastian Strobel and Dr. Daisy Batista will lead the presentation, which will be followed by a question and answer session. The program, running from 4:15 to 5 p.m. July 27, will go over the digestive tract, problems such as bloating, diarrhea and bleeding, self-care options for common digestive concerns and when to see a healthcare professional.
Advanced registration is required and available at https://mc-meet.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GFFqS40SSU-hCjGSVLYHKw. Registrants will receive an email with a link for the Zoom event or number to access the program via phone.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.