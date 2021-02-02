Mayo hosts "COVID-19 Vaccines: The latest on all fronts" community forum

Mayo puts in an order for vaccine doses weekly, says Brad Weber, operation administrator and a lead in the vaccine rollout process, “but there is no guarantee that what we request is what we are going to get.”

Ben Anderson, nursing administrator and also a lead in the rollout process, says “It’s a common concern that we hear that the distribution is slow but I don’t think that is unique to Wisconsin.”

In regards to increasing access, Mueller says the Wisconsin Hospital Association, Rep. Jill Billings, and Congressman Ron Kind have been diligently advocating for vaccine securement, and Mayo is having “regular meetings with legislators and leveraging all the influence we have to get the vaccines.”

Says Weber, “We know the vaccine rollout is not as quick as we would like in any of the states (Mayo serves). Our goal is to invite folks in as we have capacity available and as we have vaccine available.”

Patients at Mayo and Gundersen will be contacted through their online patient portal or by letter when they are eligible to schedule an appointment for vaccination.