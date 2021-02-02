Mayo hosts "COVID-19 Vaccines: The latest on all fronts" community forum

Mayo Clinic Health System hosted a “COVID-19 Vaccines: The latest on all fronts” community forum Tuesday afternoon, providing an overview of the inoculation process and sharing the effectiveness of treatments for the coronavirus.
Here are highlights from the forum. All featured speakers represent Mayo’s Southwest Wisconsin Region.
A year in review“It’s just a little over a year ago that the first case of the novel coronavirus was found in the United States,” regional vice president Dr. Paul Mueller said. Worldwide, cases have reached 103 million, and 2.24 million have died. At the state level, confirmed cases are at 544,260 and 5,937 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus.
In La Crosse County, 11,774 positives have been reported, and 74 deaths.
Mayo has continuously adapted its response to the pandemic as spread spiked and dipped repeatedly. Its adjustments included implementation of visitor limitations and increasing the use of technology to maintain connections between patients and their families; first halting and then resuming elective procedures; expanding telemedicine services; and extensive testing and treatment efforts.
Thus far, at Mayo’s La Crosse hospital 66,641 COVID-19 tests have been administered, with 8,717 resulting positive. On the COVID-19 treatment side, 300 monoclonal antibody treatments and 55 Remdesivir treatments were given.
Vaccine facts Dr. Raj Palraj, infectious diseases physician and member of Mayo’s COVID-19 response team, discussed how the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines work, their effectiveness and the duration of their protective benefits.
Both vaccines, which have been approved and are currently being administered, including in La Crosse County, are categorized as mRNA vaccines, which create and utilize messenger RNA. When the vaccine is injected into the muscle, the muscle cells and lymph nodes use the template to make the spike protein. The immune system learns to make antibodies which coat the virus and prevent it from infecting the individual.
Once the mRNA enters the body, it is disintegrated within eight to 10 hours. It does not make any changes to one’s DNA or genetic code as it cannot enter the nucleus to make alterations.
The Pfizer vaccine was tested on 43,548 patients 16 and older, with two doses given three weeks apart, and resulted in 95% efficacy. The Moderna vaccine was tested on 30,420 patients 18 and older, with doses given four weeks apart, and showed 94.1% efficacy.
Eligible individuals are encouraged to take whichever version is available to them sooner, as they offer equal protection. However, individuals should not interchange which version they receive for their first and second dose.
Vaccines in the pipeline include versions from Johnson and Johnson, which is made of viral vector Ad26; AstraZeneca, which uses chimpanzee adenovirus vector; and Novavax, a recombinant nanoparticle vaccine. The Johnson and Johnson incarnation is expected to be approved soon.
While side effects are common and a sign the vaccines are working, Palraj says those who don’t experience symptoms, such as fatigue, low fever and headache, should not be concerned as our bodies respond differently.
Once eligible, even those who have previously had the coronavirus are urged to be vaccinated, as immunity post infection is short lived, Palraj notes, especially for those who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.
Individuals who received monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 are advised to wait 90 days to be vaccinated, as the infusion remains in the system for several weeks, which may impact the vaccine’s effectiveness.
Physical distancing and masking remain crucial even among who have been vaccinated, as at least 70% to 80% of the population must be vaccinated in order for the pandemic to be curbed.
“The consensus among scientific experts is vaccine will work for one year,” Palraj says, and whether a booster shot will be needed will “depend on how quickly everyone gets vaccinated.”
As for the coronavirus variants that have emerged, the current vaccines seem to offer protection from the UK variant, but may be less effective against the South African variant. Both are quicker spreading and have been identified in persons in the U.S.
Vaccine rollout
At its La Crosse vaccine site, Mayo is currently vaccinating around 500 people daily, with hopes to double that number pending availability of doses. At present, Mayo and Gundersen are finishing vaccinations of 1A candidates and beginning 1B persons, using a tiered approach for the latter.
Those over 65 with comorbidities are given priority — about half of Mayo patients in this category have received a dose — with the remainder in that age bracket eligible in descending order of risk factors.
Starting in early March, hospitals and the La Crosse County Health Department will begin reaching out to the next category of eligible individuals, which include teachers, child care providers, people in Medicaid long term care programs, 911 dispatchers, utility workers, public transit workers, grocery store employees, non-frontline public health workers, group home members, and staff and residents in congregate settings, including prisons, jails and shelters. How soon they will be able to make an appointment is dependent on supply.
“It’s important to be patient,” says Dr. Erin Morcombe, lead physician of the Mayo COVID-19 vaccine team, noting a greater and more consistent supply of doses is anticipated by late spring or early summer. Hospitals are assured supply to provide the necessary second dose of the vaccine, and patients are scheduled for their follow up shot during their initial appointment.
Mayo puts in an order for vaccine doses weekly, says Brad Weber, operation administrator and a lead in the vaccine rollout process, “but there is no guarantee that what we request is what we are going to get.”
Ben Anderson, nursing administrator and also a lead in the rollout process, says “It’s a common concern that we hear that the distribution is slow but I don’t think that is unique to Wisconsin.”
In regards to increasing access, Mueller says the Wisconsin Hospital Association, Rep. Jill Billings, and Congressman Ron Kind have been diligently advocating for vaccine securement, and Mayo is having “regular meetings with legislators and leveraging all the influence we have to get the vaccines.”
Says Weber, “We know the vaccine rollout is not as quick as we would like in any of the states (Mayo serves). Our goal is to invite folks in as we have capacity available and as we have vaccine available.”
Patients at Mayo and Gundersen will be contacted through their online patient portal or by letter when they are eligible to schedule an appointment for vaccination.
Residents without a healthcare provider can fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Interest Form at https://hipaa.jotform.com/210124015690139 or call 608-785-6240. After completing the form, those eligible for the current phase of vaccination, as determined by the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC) and the WI Department of Health Services, will be referred to a vaccinator for scheduling. This process may take up to one week.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.