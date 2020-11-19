Mayo hosts fall forum on "Covid-19: Strategies for Resilience in Uncertain Times"

In order to know if a vaccine works, Rizza says, a phase 3 randomized trial needs to be conducted with tens of thousands of people, with half to two-thirds receiving the vaccine and the remainder a placebo before they "put you out into society and wait." Most studies, she says, are designed to last two years to see if efficacy results are accurate and the effects are long lasting.

While Rizza says the Pfizer vaccine findings are promising, we don't yet know if it will work the same in those of all ages or with preexisting health conditions, and if the effectiveness is sustained. There "is a chance at month three or four the effect might whittle down," she says.

On Friday morning, Pfizer requested from the FDA emergency use of the vaccine, now stating it is 95% effective. If approved, doses would be rolled out slowly.

For the time being, Rizza says "Masking is the lion's share of prevention," noting it seems people are getting lower levels of inoculums of the virus than back in March, leading to more minor symptoms or the absence of symptoms entirely. As the virus is spread through droplets, masking, handwashing and distancing are crucial, and Rizza says it is important to regularly test athletes, as heavy breathing results from exertion, and notes singing can also aeresolized the virus.