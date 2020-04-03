Mayo in La Crosse gets creative with employee retirement celebration amid COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Despite overcast skies and a prediction of showers, the rain stayed away during Susan Lay's surprise parade.

Held late morning Friday in the Mayo Clinic Health System parking lot, the retirement send-off wasn't quite what Lay's co-workers had in mind for honoring the nearly 39-year employee, but COVID-19 meant the preplanned hospital-wide potluck and party were off the docket.

While social distancing protocols meant conversation over cake and farewell hugs were no longer an option, Lay's longtime colleagues in Mayo's physical and occupational therapy department, where Lay works as a patient appointment service specialist, weren't about to let her dedication go unrecognized.

"She was very sad her parties were cancelled," says Sara Franzose, occupational therapy assistant.

On Thursday, Franzose scrambled to arrange a memorable celebration for the co-worker she calls "compassionate, caring, loyal and invested." After a flurry of texts and emails, Franzose was able to arrange for employees and Lay's family to line up their cars in the Mayo parking lot, roll down their windows and hold up signs as Lay made her way down the row, sharing memories and good-byes from a six-foot distance.

Those on duty took a few minutes to wave from the building windows.