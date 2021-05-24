Mayo in La Crosse recognized by state group for organ donation program

Mayo Clinic Health System's hospital in La Crosse is among nearly two-dozen hospitals in the state for its organ and tissue donation program.

The hospital and 21 others are being honored by University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation for "their ongoing commitment to saving and improving lives through organ and tissue donation," officials announced Monday.

The hospital is specifically being awarded the Excellence in Tissue Donation Award.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The clinical management of donors, coupled with a hospital's compassionate support of donor families, is a critical component to saving lives through the gift of organ donation and transplantation," said Michael Anderson, executive director of University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation, in a statement.

"We honor these hospitals and their incredible nursing, physician and critical care teams, for working so hard to help ensure that those who are waiting for a transplant will get a second chance at life," he said.

Mayo's award is given to hospitals that are partnered with Versiti, a donation coalition and network, and have at least a 60% consent rate, a measurement of the coordination between the tissue bank and hospital staff during tissue consent conversations.