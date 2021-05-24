Mayo in La Crosse recognized by state group for organ donation program

Mayo Clinic Health System's hospital in La Crosse is among nearly two-dozen hospitals in the state for its organ and tissue donation program.
The hospital and 21 others are being honored by University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation for "their ongoing commitment to saving and improving lives through organ and tissue donation," officials announced Monday.
The hospital is specifically being awarded the Excellence in Tissue Donation Award.
"The clinical management of donors, coupled with a hospital's compassionate support of donor families, is a critical component to saving lives through the gift of organ donation and transplantation," said Michael Anderson, executive director of University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation, in a statement.
"We honor these hospitals and their incredible nursing, physician and critical care teams, for working so hard to help ensure that those who are waiting for a transplant will get a second chance at life," he said.
Mayo's award is given to hospitals that are partnered with Versiti, a donation coalition and network, and have at least a 60% consent rate, a measurement of the coordination between the tissue bank and hospital staff during tissue consent conversations.
"Organ and tissue transplantations give people a renewed chance at living active lives," said Carrie Aupan, a nursing manager at Mayo, in a statement.
"Those who commit to being a donor are making a selfless choice that empowers us to help others. It is imperative to understand that donor family members often report a sense of peace and comfort in knowing they have provided another with such a tremendous opportunity. We are committed to providing excellent care to our patients and their families as they journey down this very emotional path," she said.