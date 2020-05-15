Mayo in Onalaska resuming normal weekend urgent care hours

Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska is returning to its regular weekend urgent care hours starting Saturday, May 16.
Urgent care will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, including Memorial Day. Evening urgent care remains closed Monday through Friday.
Mayo Clinic Health System reminds patients showing any possible COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, to call before coming to the health-care facility.
Concerned about COVID-19?
