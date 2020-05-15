You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mayo in Onalaska resuming normal weekend urgent care hours
0 comments

Mayo in Onalaska resuming normal weekend urgent care hours

Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska is returning to its regular weekend urgent care hours starting Saturday, May 16.

Urgent care will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, including Memorial Day. Evening urgent care remains closed Monday through Friday.

Mayo Clinic Health System reminds patients showing any possible COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, to call before coming to the health-care facility.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News