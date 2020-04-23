Mayo in Sparta to offer drive-up COVID-19 testing

Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta will begin offering COVID-19 testing next week, joining the La Crosse location in providing drive-up service.
Starting April 27, Mayo Clinic Health System Sparta will perform testing from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with eligible patients to park their vehicles under the canopy along K Street, behind the hospital building.
Mayo Clinic and Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse have both been offering drive-up testing for the virus since March 17.
"Residents in Monroe, Jackson, Juneau and Vernon counties have limited access to testing for COVID-19. To address this issue, as some of the counties have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases the last number of weeks, we will be making it easier for them to receive testing closer to home," says Dr. Paul Molling, primary care chair for Mayo Clinic Health System. "We've been approached by several entities to do this and we feel this resource is invaluable to the residents we serve in these communities."
Patients with symptoms must call the Mayo Clinic Health System nurse triage line or their primary care provider to be screened before coming to the clinic.
Those approved for testing will have their test conducted while staying in their vehicle. Test kits will be sent for processing at Mayo Clinic Rochester, with results expected within 24 to 48 hours. Patients will then be advised of what steps to take next.
"Providing this dedicated testing location away from other clinical spaces will help limit possible exposures for staff, patients and visitors in other patient-care areas," says Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, family medicine chair of Mayo Clinic Health System.
