Mayo infectious disease nurse: We need to change the culture of what masking means

The testing tent, she says, has "definitely been an anxiety ridden place to be."

"People...when they are in line and waiting to be swabbed, they are very vulnerable, and they'll often ask you a lot of questions and it's a good time to provide education and reassurance," says Kokke, who goes over the "why's" of masking, distancing, hand washing and sanitizer use with those who come through for testing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Being honest with patients, Kokke says, is essential, noting, "As we're going we don't know the long term effects of COVID. All we can do is take care of what we can now."

Working in health care is often synonymous with high stress and long hours, factors which the pandemic has only heightened. At the hospital six days a week, Kokke feels fatigued, especially as she tries to keep up to the minute on all things related to the virus, often a go-to for co-workers with questions.

Kokke uses her commute home to decompress --"We don't want to bring the emotions home, or the virus home" -- and leans on her co-workers for support.

"It's very important we're here for each other and able to maintain our sanity," Kokke says.