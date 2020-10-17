Mayo infectious disease specialist breaks down potential COVID-19 therapeutics, treatments

Trump, who also received REGN-COV2 as a coronavirus treatment, touted the drug a few days following the announcement of his diagnosis.

“I wasn’t feeling so hot. They gave me Regeneron,” Trump said in briefing outside the White House. “It was, like, unbelievable. I felt good immediately. I call that a cure.”

Razonable says it is far too soon to dub REGN-COV2 a miracle drug and thus raise people’s hopes about its benefits.

“There has been a lot of interest — at this time there are no promises if this is effective or not,” Razonable cautions, noting two trials are still ongoing, one inpatient and one outpatient. “We don’t have the data to support it’s actually safe and effective — we need results from placebo controlled trials. We don’t base our decision just on a single experience.”

While Trump, who received the drug for free, says he wants REGN-COV2 available to everyone at no cost, Razonable says that would be very expensive, and it is unclear who would incur the expense. The question is premature, with Razonable saying, “Before we get to that we need a trial to show that it works, and we’re still working on that.”

