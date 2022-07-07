 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Mayo joins End Drug Shortages Alliance

The Mayo Clinic system has joined the End Drugs Shortages Alliance to help address ongoing challenges with medication supply.

Nationally, the number of new drug shortages each year has declined in the past decade, according to a 2021 FDA report, yet over the past three years over 200 drugs annually have been in limited supply. Drug shortages can "pose a significant public health threat that can delay, and in some cases even deny, critically needed care for patients," the FDA says, and the End Drugs Shortages Alliance is designed to help limit disruptions to the supply chain.

Pills

Prescription 

"Mayo Clinic is joining this collaborative effort to help ensure patients have access to essential medications and treatments when they need them," says Eric Tichy, Pharm.D., division chair of Pharmacy Supply Solutions at Mayo Clinic and chair of the Alliance's board.

Mayo Clinic, which was a founding member of nonprofit generic drug company Civica Rx, is one of many Alliance members, which include health care providers, drug manufacturers or distributors and purchasing organizations. The End Drugs Shortages Alliance, formed by health care performance improvement company Vizient in late 2021, works to make early alerts for drug shortages, identify and prioritize medications needed in urgent cases, and help with supply production. Methods include securing the commitment of medication manufacturers to provide advance warning when a drug is either being taken off market or production is ramping down significantly.

Earlier notification of supply issues -- which presidential, congressional and agency actions have helped facilitate -- has been essential in limiting the ramifications of drug shortages, the FDA says, providing additional time to work with manufacturers and stakeholders to find solutions.

In 2021, the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) and Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) worked with manufacturers to prevent 317 drug shortages. The number of new shortages last year totaled 41, compared to a peak of 251 in 2011. The decline is a result of "work by many groups," the FDA says. 

Vizient, with the help of members and suppliers, recently marked reaching 100 million units of additional inventory of essential medications. Vizient pharmacy experts are further working to curb supply disruptions by identifying for which medications a lack of availability would prove most dangerous. At present, the company has pinpointed 265 items, including acute or chronic treatment drugs with no alternatives, high impact or pediatric impact drugs, and antibiotic resistant drugs. 

The FDA's current drug shortages list covers a wide range of health concerns, including psychiatric, cardiovascular, anti-infective and pediatric oncology medications.  

