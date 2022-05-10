Mayo La Crosse earns top safety marks

Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in La Crosse has scored the highest safety marks from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit organization that collects and analyzes data to help patients choose their preferred health care destinations.

“We are so proud of our staff for continuing to achieve the highest level of safety for the third year in a row,” says Dr. Paul Mueller regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System in southwest Wisconsin. “This commitment to our patients is a true reflection of our Mayo Clinic values.”

The Hospital Safety Score, which the Leapfrog Group updates and publishes twice a year, uses 15 measures of publicly available hospital safety data combined with additional self-reported survey answers that hospitals submit annually. The Leapfrog Survey assesses the status of many areas of hospital practice, including electronic medication ordering by health care professionals; staffing of ICUs by physicians certified in critical care medicine; having structures and systems in place to provide a culture that supports safety; practices to monitor and maintain safe nursing workforce levels; monitoring the proper hand hygiene techniques of staff who interact with patients' and monitoring the use of bar-code scanning of patients and medications when administering medications in the hospital.

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse was the only health care facility in Southwest Wisconsin in 2021 that received the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid's 5-Star Quality Rating and Leapfrog Grade A for Safety, and was named in Healthgrades America's "250 Best Hospitals" and Newsweek's "Best Hospitals in the U.S."

