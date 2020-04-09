Mayo La Crosse operations manager giving back after recovering from COVID-19

"We obviously feel very lucky in so many ways," Houser says. "There's nobody we've been in contact with that tested positive that we know of. Being locked up in quarantine for 14 days gave us lots of time to reflect. Not every family has a 14-day supply of food. We were still able to work from home so we didn't have to worry about financial security."

Rather than getting on each other's nerves, the family appreciated the time together, Houser says, with communal meals a rarity with one child in college and the other busy with sports and high school. Days were spent playing Monopoly, eating around the table and engaging in conversation.

"We talked about those less fortunate and ways we could help others," Houser says.

Learning that Mayo Clinic in Rochester was a leader in the Convalescent Plasma Expanded Access Program, in which the plasma of those recovered from COVID-19 is given to patients in critical condition due to the virus, the entire family and Claire's boyfriend registered to donate. Currently in the screening process, they are waiting to see if they will qualify.