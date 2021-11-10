Mayo La Crosse receives 'A' grade from Leapfrog Group

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse is one of five Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals recognized with an A grade — the best possible — by The Leapfrog Group, an independent, national nonprofit organization that assigns Hospital Safety Grades to 2,600 acute-care hospitals across the nation.

The Hospital Safety Score is updated and published twice per year. This score is based on 15 measures of publicly available hospital safety data, combined with seven additional self-reported survey answers, to produce a single patient safety score.

A panel of safety experts developed these measures. The branch also received the Grade A from Leapfrog in April of this year.

The other sites to also receive the Grade A rating include Eau Claire; and Fairmont, Mankato, Red Wing and Rochester in Minnesota. Mayo Clinic Arizona and Florida also earned A grades.

“It goes without saying the pandemic has provided us with many challenges, especially when it comes to our patients’ safety,” says Prathibha Varkey, M.B.B.S., president of Mayo Clinic Health System. “Yet our staff has been able to prove that despite difficult times, they will rise to the challenge no matter what the circumstances are. These high safety grades continue to help reassure confidence in our patients across many communities.”

“We are proud of our entire hospital staff at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse and congratulate them on receiving this top honor,” says Paul Mueller, M.D., regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin. “Every day, they demonstrate the needs of patients come first by putting patient safety first. To receive this distinction during a pandemic just shows how dedicated and committed our staff are to our patients.”

The Hospital Safety Grades provide patients with a single measure that represents a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

