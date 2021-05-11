 Skip to main content
Mayo La Crosse receives five stars in Overall Hospital Quality. from CMS
Mayo La Crosse receives five stars in Overall Hospital Quality. from CMS

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse is among six Mayo hospitals to receive five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for Overall Hospital Quality.

Mayo Clinic Health System

The star rating is based on a hospital's composite score of 48 metrics from Inpatient and Outpatient Quality Reporting programs, with the average hospital nationwide receiving three stars. Mayo sites in Eau Claire, Red Wing, Minn., Rochester, Florida and Arizona also received top rankings. An additional three Mayo hospitals received four stars.

"Congratulations to all Mayo Clinic hospitals that received excellent CMS star ratings," says Dr. Andrew Limper, Mayo Clinic's interim chief value officer. "These recognitions are testimonies to our staff's commitment to delivering extraordinary patient care every day."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

