Mayo lab workers celebrated for dedication to patients, critical role in pandemic

Kristin Hagen, supervisor of the microbiology laboratory, says around 70 people staff the various labs at Mayo's La Crosse location, identifying everything from pneumonia to strep to rare diseases to cancer.

"We're kind of the hidden heroes in the health care field," Hagen says. "We're just kind of in the background but we do play a critical role. The providers base their treatment decisions over 50% of the time based on what the lab is giving to them, based on our results. All of our lab results are diagnostic."

The pandemic, Hagen says, has led to more awareness of the importance of lab work, which "played a vital role and continues to." COVID testing required rapid changes in the lab but the staff "could sense the urgency and importance of what was being done in the lab. We did have a direct response for what was going to happen in the community. The sooner a patient is able to get their COVID test results, that's the sooner they can go back to work, or (know to) quarantine, or kids can go back to daycare. It has a direct impact on people's lives."

Playing a role in getting a patient answers to their health questions, and helping their provider prescribe the best treatment, is meaningful work, Hagen says, and as older generations in the field retire, she encourages younger individuals to consider the profession.