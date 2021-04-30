Mayo lab workers celebrated for dedication to patients, critical role in pandemic

As hospitals nationwide recognized the 45th annual Medical Laboratory Professionals Week last week, Mayo Clinic Health System was given a special shout-out by a fellow lab worker and mom to a child frequently requiring their services.
Kim Heim, pathologist assistant in Mayo's La Crosse pathology laboratory, spends her shift "grossing," or examining, specimens, but shows up even while off duty for her daughter's required lab draws.
Alivia, born in late March 2020 just after the coronavirus pandemic hit locally, was healthy upon delivery but soon began showing signs of ailment and distress. When the results of her newborning screening came in, Heim learned the infant had high levels of thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH). A second heel stick -- the drawing of capillary blood -- showed levels remained above normal, and Alivia was diagnosed with congenital hypothyroidism.
"I don’t know what would have happened had we declined the newborn screen," Heim says. "Our little girl could have some serious complications. Her sleepiness, low appetite, and possibly even her yellow color were all related to her condition. While she was in the womb, she was getting her TSH and T4 from my blood. It wasn’t until after birth that her symptoms would become apparent."
Alivia began taking thyroid replacement medication, crushed and dissolved in liquid and administered via oral syringe, and had numerous heel sticks done to monitor her TSH and Thyroxine levels to determine her dosage requirement.
During appointments, Heim says, her colleagues -- lab assistants and technologists, phlebotomists -- were kind, gentle, thorough and careful. Time was taken to double check every ordered test, container and label, toys were at the ready to help distract Alivia during her blood draws, and effort was made to run tests on samples that just met the minimum collection line so a stressful redraw wouldn't be necessary.
The lab staff, Heim says, were instrumental in the diagnosis and treatment of Alivia, now doing well and needing blood draws every two months rather than every two weeks for the first months post diagnosis.
"They are so caring and take the time needed for my daughter," says Heim. "Each department seems to give their 100% every time we come in."
It was around the time of Alivia's birth that the lab began going into high drive performing COVID-19 tests, with Mayo's Southwest Wisconsin sites testing 57,973 samples in 2020 and an additional 21,253 in 2021 as of last week. Overall lab tests totaled 723,442 last year, with the brief postponement of some surgeries and appointments during the pandemic reducing the number but COVID tests and frequent lab draws for hospitalized COVID patients adding up.
Early in the pandemic, Mayo sent their COVID tests to the Rochester hospital, doing pickups every two to three hours for 11 hours out of the day. Once provisions, including an additional biosafety hood and processing abilities, were secured testing began locally, with testing done on rapid or high throughput platforms.
Kristin Hagen, supervisor of the microbiology laboratory, says around 70 people staff the various labs at Mayo's La Crosse location, identifying everything from pneumonia to strep to rare diseases to cancer.
"We're kind of the hidden heroes in the health care field," Hagen says. "We're just kind of in the background but we do play a critical role. The providers base their treatment decisions over 50% of the time based on what the lab is giving to them, based on our results. All of our lab results are diagnostic."
The pandemic, Hagen says, has led to more awareness of the importance of lab work, which "played a vital role and continues to." COVID testing required rapid changes in the lab but the staff "could sense the urgency and importance of what was being done in the lab. We did have a direct response for what was going to happen in the community. The sooner a patient is able to get their COVID test results, that's the sooner they can go back to work, or (know to) quarantine, or kids can go back to daycare. It has a direct impact on people's lives."
Playing a role in getting a patient answers to their health questions, and helping their provider prescribe the best treatment, is meaningful work, Hagen says, and as older generations in the field retire, she encourages younger individuals to consider the profession.
Says Hagen, "It's very rewarding."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
