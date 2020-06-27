Mayo marks Pride Month with exterior rainbow lighting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayo Clinic Health System is displaying its support of Pride Month in spectacular fashion, with rainbow lighting adorning the facade.

For the remainder of the month, the exterior of Mayo's Cancer and Surgery Building will be colorfully lit at sunset, celebrating and welcoming members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The recognition of Pride month, which commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Riots, follows the guiding principle of the Mayo Clinic Enterprise, founded by Dr. William Mayo: "Within (the Clinic’s) walls all classes of people, the poor as well as the rich, without regard to color or creed, shall be cared for without discrimination.”

While Mayo's Rochester location has previously been lit to bring awareness to diseases or medical conditions, this is the La Crosse hospital's first recognitional lighting exhibit.

"Mayo Clinic strives to provide the best health care deliverable to all people -- the lights shining on our building in La Crosse serve to illuminate this," says Dr. Caroline Wilker, women's health provider and chair of the Mayo Clinic Health System diversity and inclusion committee. "The values that we extend to all our patients and staff are those of inclusion, honor and respect. Anything less is not acceptable."