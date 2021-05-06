 Skip to main content
Mayo, Misty's Dance hosting 'Raising Health Young Athletes' program
Mayo, Misty's Dance hosting 'Raising Health Young Athletes' program

The Misty's Dance Unlimited and Mayo Clinic Health System "Coffee and Conversation" series will resume next week with a virtual program on child athletics.

Jacob Erickson

Erickson

"Raising Healthy Young Athletes" will be broadcast at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15 on the Misty's Facebook page at facebook.com/mistysdance or via zoom with preregistration at bit.ly/05-15-21. Coffee and Conversation programs are free and held every other month. Those who watch via Zoom will be able to participate in discussion.

Jacob Erickson, D.O., and Andrew Jagim, Ph.D., of Mayo Clinic Health System’s Sports Medicine Department will lead the program and discuss how movement patterns, technique and proper eating habits can help athletes remain injury-free. They will also cover the importance of addressing small aches and pains early to reduce the risk of more severe injuries or chronic problems.

An estimated two in five youth visiting local emergency rooms arrive due to a sports injury, according to the National Safety Council, and Erickson notes that nearly 60% of youth are involved in some kind of sports activity.

“Sports are beneficial for kids. They promote physical activity, teamwork and a sense of accomplishment,” says Erickson. "..."It’s important to prevent injuries early in life so that as a child ages they’re able to live a healthy and active lifestyle into their adult years.”

Busy youth may have less time to rest, and their "drive to be the best is leading to earlier specialization in sports," which can lead to overuse, says Misty Lown, owner of Misty’s Dance Unlimited.

Misty Lown

Lown

Says Lown, “Combine those issues with the fact that children’s bodies are growing rapidly, and it’s not surprising so many kids now are experiencing sports-related injuries.”

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

