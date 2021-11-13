 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mayo, Misty's Dance hosting virtual program on ADHD

  • 0

Mayo Clinic Health System and Misty’s Dance Unlimited will host “Coffee and Conversation: Parenting Kids With ADHD and Disruptive Behaviors” from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, is the most common childhood mental health problem. The behavior of those with ADHD often disturbs relationships with parents, teachers, peers and siblings, and leads to academic problems. Because of this, these children and teens are at increased risk of developing depression, anxiety and substance abuse disorders.

Janice Schreier, a child and adolescent clinical therapist at Mayo Clinic Health System, will share strategies that can help parents better understand and help their children manage their behaviors.

To register for the free webinar, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6aufXOoCR_O0dsELywUncA. Registrants will receive an email with a link to access the meeting using Zoom, an event reminder and a recording.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Recycling prices surge with economic recovery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News