Mayo, Misty's Dance hosting virtual program on ADHD

Mayo Clinic Health System and Misty’s Dance Unlimited will host “Coffee and Conversation: Parenting Kids With ADHD and Disruptive Behaviors” from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, is the most common childhood mental health problem. The behavior of those with ADHD often disturbs relationships with parents, teachers, peers and siblings, and leads to academic problems. Because of this, these children and teens are at increased risk of developing depression, anxiety and substance abuse disorders.

Janice Schreier, a child and adolescent clinical therapist at Mayo Clinic Health System, will share strategies that can help parents better understand and help their children manage their behaviors.

To register for the free webinar, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6aufXOoCR_O0dsELywUncA. Registrants will receive an email with a link to access the meeting using Zoom, an event reminder and a recording.

