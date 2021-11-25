Mayo names new CNO for Southwest Wisconsin region

Mayo Clinic Health System has announced Lisa Archer, R.N., as the new chief nursing officer for the Southwest Wisconsin region.

Archer will assume the position from Jason Fratzke, who held the position for four years before transitioning to vice chair of nursing at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Betty Jorgenson served as the interim CNO before retiring, and Sharon Prinsen will serve in the role until Archer begins in December.

"I am honored and excited to join Mayo Clinic Health System and the Southwest Wisconsin leadership team," says Archer. "I look forward to partnering with leadership, the nursing team and other care providers to continue providing high-quality care to patients in this region. I'm also looking forward to innovating care delivery and environments of care, and maximizing effectiveness in these challenging times and beyond."

Archer has been a nursing leader for over 15 years, most recently serving as patient care director for The Mother Baby Center at United Hospital and Children's Minnesota in Saint Paul. Previously Archer was the administrative nursing supervisor at M Health Fairview in Minneapolis, where she gained additional experience as a nurse manager, nursing supervisor, charge nurse and staff nurse.

Archer has an MA in nursing/transformational nursing leadership from Augsburg University and a BS in nursing from St. Catherine University. She also has an associate of science in nursing from North Hennepin Community College. She is a candidate for a doctor of nursing practice and an MBA from St. Catherine University, with expected graduation in spring 2022.

"We are very excited to welcome Lisa to the executive leadership team," says Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin. "Her thoughtful leadership and dedication to patient care will be a tremendous asset to the nursing practice. Together, we will support regional initiatives, and we will continue the momentum set forward by Jason Fratzke, Betty Jorgenson and Sharon Prinsen to carry the Southwest Wisconsin Department of Nursing through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond."

