Mayo neonatologist develops BiliStop app for infant phototherapy treatment

An app developed by a local neonatologist debuted last week, guiding physicians and families through the management of newborn phototherapy.

Dr. Dennis Costakos of Mayo Clinic Health System, who introduced the BiliStop mobile application in February to the American Federation for Medical Research in New Orleans, created the tool with the help of Dr. Mengyi Zha and nurse Lynn Dahlen to help providers determine when to stop phototherapy treatment for infants with hyperbilirubinemia.

More commonly known as neonatal jaundice, the condition affects about 500,000 babies globally and occurs when there is too much bilirubin in the blood.

Hyperbilirubinemia can cause the yellowing of the skin in mild cases, while affecting brain cells in severe cases. About 114,000 will die from the condition, and 63,000 will suffer from neurological impairment.

Among the common treatments for the condition is phototherapy, using a specialized lamp that alters the structure of the bilirubin molecules so they can be flushed out via urine and stool.

While the American Academy of Pediatrics has reliable guidelines for when to begin phototherapy, Costakos said, there was no adequate information on when to cease treatment.