Mayo now offering COVID boosters for ages 5-11

Mayo Clinic Health System is now offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 to 11 years of age at the Department of Pediatrics in La Crosse and Onalaska, Wisconsin, as well as the Arcadia, Caledonia, Prairie du Chien, Sparta and Tomah clinics.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children in this age group receive a booster vaccination five months after their initial Pfizer vaccination series. Those 12 and older who are immunocompromised should receive a second booster vaccination at least four months after their first vaccination.

Parents and legal guardians are encouraged to schedule appointments for children 5 and older using the child's caregiver account on the Mayo Clinic App, or Patient Online Services, Mayo Clinic's patient portal. If you do not have a caregiver account, call Mayo Clinic Customer Service at 877-858-0398 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska also is hosting pediatric COVID-19 booster vaccination clinics weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. through June 10. Parents or guardians can call the Department of Pediatrics in Onalaska at 608-392-5002 for more information or to schedule a vaccination.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany children under 18 when they come for their vaccination appointment. Alternatively, a parent or guardian can provide consent by phone, or the child can bring a signed consent form.

