Mayo now requiring surgical, N95 masks for patients and visitors

With the circulation of the supremely infectious omicron variant and increasing case rates, some medical experts are uging individuals to upgrade their face coverings from cloth styles to surgical versions, a recommendation Mayo Clinic Health System locations will now implement for patients and visitors.

CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen last week proclaimed, “Cloth masks are little more than facial decorations. There’s no place for them in light of omicron.”

The CDC has not yet changed its masking guidance — the last face covering update on its website was posted in October — but studies have shown cloth versions are less effective at filtering small droplets.

Given the initial shortage of surgical masks and N95 and KN95 versions, the CDC called for those to be conserved for healthcare workers. Supply has now caught up, and with breakthrough COVID infections increasing some physicians and scientists view them as the preferred choice for all persons.

Mayo on Wednesday announced effective Monday, Jan. 3 all patients and visitors at SW Wisconsin Mayo locations will be required to wear a surgical/procedural or N95/KN95 mask when in the building, noting “the urgent need to strengthen all layers of protection against COVID-19.”

“Several studies have demonstrated the variability in cloth mask performance. While a high-quality cloth mask may perform similarly to a medical-grade mask, patients and visitors use a wide range of face coverings, making standardization necessary,” Mayo said. “Single-layer cloth masks, neck gaiters and bandanas are commonly worn, for example, and do not provide optimal protection to help ensure the health and safety of all.”

Patients and visitors at Mayo who do not have the required version of face covering will be supplied one. Dr. John O’Horo, infectious disease specialist at Mayo Clinic, says medical surgical masks should be discarded at the end of the day, and there is no concern about supply at this time.

“This is a proactive change to reduce the risk of transmission on our campuses,” said O’Horo, noting the construction and quality of surgical masks is regulated, unlike those of cloth versions. Masks with valves were previously disallowed at Mayo and Gundersen Health System.

O’Horo says a well fitting, high quality cloth mask with multiple layers, worn properly over the nose and mouth, is still a “very reasonable choice” in most settings, including in non-healthcare public settings.

Gundersen in a statement to the Tribune noted there are no current changes to patient and visitor masking guidelines, but the hospital is “always evaluating whether updates are needed.”

Masks are required for all individuals when inside Gundersen facilities, and patients facing staff wear medical-grade masks. In addition, eye protection is worn by staff who provide direct patient care “to ensure health and safety of patients and visitors.”

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

