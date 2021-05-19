Mayo now using robot-assist technology for orthopedic surgeries

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse now offers robot-assisted orthopedic surgery procedures, a technology which increases accuracy and helps reduce pain.
With knee replacements expected to increase by 673% and hip replacements by 174% over the next nine years, the use of the Mako surgical robot will help many patients recover more quickly and experience better results, as the procedure is less invasive.
Mayo in La Crosse recently utilized the technology for the first time, and orthopedic surgeons Dr. Kariline Bringe, Nathan Johnson, D.O., and Charles Nolte, D.O, are able to use the Mako for patients needing total or partial knee replacement or total hip replacement surgery.
Prior to the surgery, a computerized tomography (CT) scan is taken to determine exactly how much bone should be removed, and to ensure the highest level of accuracy of the alignment and placement of the implant. The robotic arm during the procedure ensures the precise following of the plan.
“One of the most difficult aspects of joint replacement surgery is placing the individual components of the artificial joint in the best possible alignment so they will mesh together and work smoothly,” says Nolte. “The robotic arm provides tactile, visual and auditory feedback to assist the surgeon in achieving the desired orientation, which can enhance stability and mobility.”
In addition to allowing patients to be discharged earlier and heal faster, the long term success for robotic arm assisted surgeries are “very positive,” Nolte says, and thus the need for revisions are less likely.
“The combination of these features has the potential to lead to better outcomes and higher patient satisfaction,” Nolte says.
Series to focus on medical innovations
A new Mayo Clinic Health System community education series, offered virtually, will focus on medical innovations and experts in Southwest Wisconsin.
“Advanced Options for Knee and Hip Replacement: Not your Grandparent’s surgery” will launch the series on from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.
Around 54 million Americans live with arthritis, causing chronic pain, yet many may be nervous about having joint replacement surgery. New techniques have made recovery easier and less painful, leading to life-changing reduction in chronic pain for many.
The joint replacement presentation is designed for area individuals living with chronic joint pain who may be considering joint replacement surgery. It will also discuss innovations and advanced technology available at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, including robotic orthopedic surgery.
The presentation will include details about common, safe procedures from providers who perform them. Kariline Bringe, M.D., Nathan Johnson, D.O., and Charles Nolte, D.O., orthopedics physicians in La Crosse, will help attendees better understand joint pain, options for treatment and how new innovations are revolutionizing joint replacement.
To register, go to the Mayo Clinic Health System website and click on classes and events.
