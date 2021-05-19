Mayo now using robot-assist technology for orthopedic surgeries

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse now offers robot-assisted orthopedic surgery procedures, a technology which increases accuracy and helps reduce pain.

With knee replacements expected to increase by 673% and hip replacements by 174% over the next nine years, the use of the Mako surgical robot will help many patients recover more quickly and experience better results, as the procedure is less invasive.

Mayo in La Crosse recently utilized the technology for the first time, and orthopedic surgeons Dr. Kariline Bringe, Nathan Johnson, D.O., and Charles Nolte, D.O, are able to use the Mako for patients needing total or partial knee replacement or total hip replacement surgery.

Prior to the surgery, a computerized tomography (CT) scan is taken to determine exactly how much bone should be removed, and to ensure the highest level of accuracy of the alignment and placement of the implant. The robotic arm during the procedure ensures the precise following of the plan.