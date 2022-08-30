Mayo nurse honored with hospital's service excellence award

Cindy Glennie, a nurse practitioner in the Geriatrics Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, has been recognized with Mayo Clinic’s Mae Berry Service Excellence Award. This award is Mayo’s highest honor in service excellence.

The Mae Berry Service Excellence Award honors eight nonphysician staff members from across Mayo Clinic.

Those recognized exhibit:

Excellence in customer service by giving timely, reliable attention to the needs of patients and co-workers.

Display sincere pride in being a service worker.

Inspire others to replicate service behaviors.

Glennie’s nomination for the award read in part: “Cindy is a leader in our department. She has guided me and our other partner in learning the specialty of geriatrics and the unique needs of the elderly population. She is an excellent nurse practitioner who takes pride in her work with more than 30 years’ experience.”

A colleague says: “Cindy has shared her knowledge of wound care and geriatric special needs by coming to other nursing homes to guide us in care. She does this in addition to carrying her own workload daily. It has inspired us to do the same, and we often collaborate on difficult cases together.”

Besides her duties in the Geriatrics Department, Glennie has been an integral provider in the Wisconsin Registry for Alzheimer’s Prevention, or WRAP, study by providing exams for dementia patients in the clinic between her nursing home rounds several times for the past six years. This is the longest-running study on dementia.

Glennie is the third Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse staff member to receive this award in the 19-year history of the award. Jennifer Carr, a hospital interpreter, was the last recipient in 2017.