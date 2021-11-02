Mayo nurse: Safe to mix and match booster vaccines, receive in tandem with flu shot

With many groups now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, Mayo Clinic Health System is encouraging those who qualify to get the additional dose.

Currently, Pfizer and Moderna third doses are available to those six months or more out from their second dose in the following groups:

Anyone age 65 and older

People age 18 through 64 with certain medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 (examples include cancer, BMI of over 25, diabetes, dementia, being pregnant, and more)

People age 18 through 64 with high risk of COVID-19 exposure at work or in congregate care or living settings, such as frontline health care workers, educators, daycare providers, those experiencing homelessness who are living in a shelter and long-term care facility residents.

Johnson and Johnson second doses are approved for anyone 18 and older at least two months out from their shot. The flu shot can be received in tandem with any of the COVID vaccine first, second or booster doses.

Ben Anderson, nurse administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, says Mayo's Southwest Wisconsin sites gave over 2,000 flu shots and 1,500 COVID vaccine doses last week, with many patients opting for both during the same visit. There were no issues with receiving both simultaneously, Anderson says, noting, "It's perfectly safe."

Persons who receive the flu and COVID vaccines together may experience more symptoms, which can be alleviated with rest, staying hydrated, over taking an over the counter pain reliever, Anderson says.

Booster doses can be of any brand, and do not need to be the same incarnation as initial doses. Most of Mayo's primary care locations have Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson in stock, but whether a patient can choose which booster they want is dependent on supply. However, staff will try to accommodate those who feel strongly about having a particular brand. Mixing and matching any of the three versions is not believed to affect side effects, but those who had a harsher reaction to their initial or second doses may contact their primary care provider if they are wondering if a different brand might give them fewer symptoms.

"We encourage anyone willing to get a dose to continue to seek options," Anderson says.

Mayo, Gundersen Health System, Walmart, Walgreens and other sites are currently giving booster doses. For more information on vaccine availability in your area, visit www.vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

