Mayo offering bi-monthly dizziness clinic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Getting up too fast, spinning around with your kid -- dizziness is a fleeting sensation experienced by most of us on occasion.

But when feeling faint, woozy or unsteady becomes a regular or constant occurrence, an examination and treatment plan may be in order.

In addressing a condition that affects about one third of adults, according to Mayo Clinic, the La Crosse location for Mayo Clinic Health System will begin offering a dizzy clinic on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, beginning Sept. 8.

"Our balance is controlled by a blend of vision, vestibular (ear), and proprioception (awareness of position of our body)," says Mindy Zenke, CNS and DNP in Otolaryngology at Mayo Clinic Health System.

Open during morning hours, patients with frequent episodes of vertigo, lightheadedness or loss of balance can undergo a hearing and pressure test from an audiologist, used to determine whether inner ear problems or hearing loss is a contributing factor, as well as an physical examination and medical history run-through with otolaryngology.

A vestibular physical therapist will round out the vist to evaluate whether exercises may help improve balance and other dizziness related issues.