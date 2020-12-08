Mayo offering COVID-19, flu and RSV testing in single set

Many of the common symptoms of COVID-19 -- cough, sore throat, runny nose -- mirror those of common seasonal ailments, and Mayo Clinic Health System is offering a trio of tests at one time to help determine the source of illness.

As of Tuesday, Mayo will combine the triage and testing process for COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for eligible patients. A group A Streptococcus (strep throat) test may be added for youth patients. Patients will undergo a single process for screening and testing while receiving results for all three tests.

“As we adapt to the ever changing seasons in the Midwest it is important to not only consider COVID-19, but other modes of illness,” say Megan Eddy, R.N., nursing administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. “By offering the appropriate testing at one time we hope to better meet the testing needs of our patients leading to quicker diagnosis and treatment as needed.”

Patients experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, influenza or RSV should call the COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525 or answer questions about their symptoms using the Check Symptoms assessment tool in Patient Online Services on Mayo's website.

