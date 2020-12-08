Mayo offering COVID-19, flu and RSV testing in single set

Many of the common symptoms of COVID-19 -- cough, sore throat, runny nose -- mirror those of common seasonal ailments, and Mayo Clinic Health System is offering a trio of tests at one time to help determine the source of illness.
As of Tuesday, Mayo will combine the triage and testing process for COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for eligible patients. A group A Streptococcus (strep throat) test may be added for youth patients. Patients will undergo a single process for screening and testing while receiving results for all three tests.
“As we adapt to the ever changing seasons in the Midwest it is important to not only consider COVID-19, but other modes of illness,” say Megan Eddy, R.N., nursing administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. “By offering the appropriate testing at one time we hope to better meet the testing needs of our patients leading to quicker diagnosis and treatment as needed.”
Patients experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, influenza or RSV should call the COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525 or answer questions about their symptoms using the Check Symptoms assessment tool in Patient Online Services on Mayo's website.
Those without insurance or the ability to pay for testing in full should contact the COVID-19 Nurse Line and inquire about billing options prior to testing.
Post screening, Mayo will determine which tests are applicable based on symptoms, and direct patients to a local testing site if criteria is met. At the test site, Mayo staff will collect specimens using appropriate precautions. If a patient requires more than one test, staff may need to collect more than one specimen.
Specimens will be sent to a Mayo Clinic Health System lab for analysis, with results expected in 24 to 72 hours. Mayo Clinic Health System staff will contact patients who are positive for any of the illnesses that they are tested for and advise as to the appropriate next steps.
Results will all be available on Patient Online Services or by calling an automated phone line at 877-838-2050. Patients should have their Mayo Clinic number and date of birth ready when they call.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
