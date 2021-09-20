Mayo offering flu shots starting Sept. 28

Mayo Clinic Health System will begin offering flu shots at its Southwest Wisconsin facilities starting Sept. 28.

Starting Sept. 20, patients may start self-scheduling for the flu vaccine through Patient Online Services or the Mayo Clinic App. Patients may also call 608-392-9633 to schedule, or ask to have their flu shot during during an existing appointment with their primary care provider. Youth age 6 months to 8 will need two doses spaced at least four weeks apart.

"After vaccination, it takes about two weeks to develop antibodies to protect against the flu, which is why early fall vaccination is recommended. If you are sick, stay home from work or school to prevent spreading illness to others," says Dr. Paul Molling, family physician at Mayo Clinic Health System. Influenza, Molling notes, "causes respiratory illness and symptoms can range from mild to severe or life-threatening in children and adults."

A walk-in flu shot clinic at Mayo La Crosse will be held from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 28 through Oct. 28, at 630 10th St. COVID vaccine doses will also be available at the walk-in clinic, and can be received at the same time as the flu shot.

