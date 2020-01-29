Mayo offering 'Passport to Heart Health' virtual challenge

Mayo Clinic Health System is offering a "Passport to Heart Health" virtual challenge for February Heart Health Month.

The program is designed to motivate participants using virtual tools to think about heart health in new ways, try new things and talk with their loved ones about heart health.

Participants will receive weekly emails with activities to do, recipes to try and information to read to guide them on a heart-healthy journey. At the end of February, participants will complete an online survey to receive a prize.

To take part in the challenge, register at www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/forms/nwwi-passport-to-health-registration?eventname=Passport%20to%20Heart%20Health by Saturday.

